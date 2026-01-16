Posted: Jan 16, 2026 1:19 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday in lieu of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to accept an emergency REAP funding contract for the Frontier Shores Fire Station for nearly $65,000. This was tabled last week after nobody from the station was there to speak on the matter. There will also be consideration to sign a lease on a 2026 GMC Pickup on a state contract for nearly $45,000 for district three.