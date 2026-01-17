Posted: Jan 17, 2026 5:30 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2026 5:30 AM

Tom Davis

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) is welcoming three rescued African lions – Cyrus, Zephora, and Juancito – following an extraordinary international relocation effort that marks a major milestone in global animal welfare.

For the first time in Honduras’ history, eight large felines were relocated from the country to accredited wildlife sanctuaries in the United States. As part of this historic operation, five tigers were transferred to Carolina Tiger Rescue, while three lions were entrusted to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, where they will begin the next chapter of their lives in permanent sanctuary.

The lions’ journey to safety has been nothing short of remarkable. Spanning multiple countries and modes of transport, their mission carried them by ship, then by air, and finally across American highways, all under careful oversight and in full compliance with international and U.S. regulations. After years of being cared for by the team at Little French Key, Cyrus, Zephora, and Juancito are now adjusting to their new forever home.

The lions arrived at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge early Thursday afternoon, January 15, where they were transitioned into spacious, species-appropriate habitats designed specifically to meet their physical, behavioral, and psychological needs. These custom environments reflect TCWR’s long-standing commitment to providing rescued big cats with dignity, expert care, and lifelong protection.

“This mission represents everything sanctuary work stands for – international cooperation, compassion in action, and a future where rescued animals are given the lives they deserve,” said Scott Smith, TCWR vice president who participated in the rescue. “After an unbelievable journey, these lions are finally home.”

This historic rescue was made possible through the leadership and long-term commitment of Leo Lahijani of Little French Key Resort, whose dedication to securing a better future for the animals in his care has been instrumental in moving the initiative forward.

“This rescue has been years in the making, driven by a deep responsibility to secure the best possible future for these animals,” said Leo Lahijani, Little French Key Resort leadership. “From the beginning, our focus was on improving outcomes and finding partners with the experience and integrity to provide lifelong care. Working alongside Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Carolina Tiger Rescue made it possible to move forward with confidence, knowing the lions and tigers would be placed in sanctuaries where their well-being, dignity, and long-term care come first.”

The relocation was carried out in collaboration with Honduran environmental authorities and international partners, including the Honduran Institute of Forest Conservation (ICF), CITES, veterinary professionals, and logistics teams who ensured the animals’ safety every step of the way.

Environmental officials in Honduras have described the operation as a national milestone, setting a precedent for responsible wildlife management and reinforcing the country’s commitment to conservation and the fight against illegal wildlife trade.

For Cyrus, Zephora, and Juancito, the result is simple and profound: safety, space, and a lifetime of care at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.