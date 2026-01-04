The Dewey City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday after the normally scheduled Monday meeting was postponed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the council chambers at Dewey City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Ave.

Items on the agenda include approval of minutes from the Jan. 5 council meeting and a sales tax report from the city manager.

Council members will also discuss and possibly vote on Resolution 2026-01-04, which would amend the fiscal year 2025–26 budget. The proposed amendment reflects a $1,887 increase in revenue from state library assistance and a corresponding $1,887 increase in expenditures.

The agenda includes time for new business that could not have been anticipated prior to posting, as well as a public comment period. Speakers addressing items not listed on the agenda will be limited to three minutes, and no action will be taken on those items during the meeting.

The council may also enter an executive session to discuss economic development matters, as permitted under Oklahoma law, before concluding with comments from the mayor, council and staff and adjourning.