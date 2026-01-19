Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata Chamber of Commerce Hosting Advocacy Event

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce will host a State of the State Preview advocacy event on Friday morning.
 
The event will feature state and tribal representatives speaking on issues that impact both the community and the state. 
 
The event takes place at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast and coffee. The cost for entry is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-chamber members.
 
The Nowata Boys and Girls Club is located at 300 S. Pine St.
 
Register for the event here.

