Posted: Jan 20, 2026 6:54 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 6:54 AM

Tom Davis

B The Light Mission posted on social media a "warming shelter wish list" ahead of what is predicted to a brutally cold several days.

As B The Light opens their 3rd warming shelter in the last month, they need your help. B The Light is opening the warming shelter this Friday January 23, through the following Friday.

They are in need of the following items to help care for our neighbors during freezing temperatures:

☐ Tall kitchen trash bags

☐ 33-gallon drawstring heavy-duty trash bags

☐ Ground coffee

☐ 2% milk (gallons)

☐ Peanut butter crackers

☐ Cheese crackers

☐ Granola bars

☐ Trail mix

☐ Fruit snacks

☐ Single-serve bags of chips

☐ Single-serve oatmeal variety packs

☐ Bottled water