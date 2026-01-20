Posted: Jan 20, 2026 1:56 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska substation is fully operational. This comes after the town has been forced to go without power for a short time as repairs have been made to the system.

In order to jump one final hurdle, Utility Superintendent Jerry Eubanks says the town will have to endure one more short outage.

Eubanks says since the replacements and repairs have been made, the power stays on much more frequently.