Posted: Jan 20, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 2:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing multiple items from a Bartlesville residence.

33-year-old Zachary Kight was charged on Tuesday with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Kight allegedly broke into a Bartlesville residence in September 2023. Kight allegedly stole multiple guitars, a guitar peddle board, a shotgun and assorted magician paraphernalia.

The total value of the items is allegedly worth over $2,000. A warrant was issued for Kight’s arrest on Oct. 4, 2023.

Kight will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. He posted a $25,000 bond.