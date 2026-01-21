Posted: Jan 21, 2026 5:58 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2026 6:15 AM

Tom Davis

A winter storm watch remains in effect for eastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon through Saturday night. What has changed is the anticipated snow accumulations.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is likely, possibly beginning as early as Friday and intensifying Friday evening and overnight. The total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to be between 6 and 10 inches, with some locally higher amounts. The predicted amount of snow could change in upcoming forecasts. Winds could also gust near 35 mph during the day Friday.