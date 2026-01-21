Posted: Jan 21, 2026 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2026 1:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

A woman is facing felony burglary and assault charges following a Monday incident in Dewey.

25-year-old Tahya Rene Ogans has been charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation. She is also charged with two misdemeanors — malicious injury to property and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to Dewey Police, officers responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance in progress late Monday night in the 1200 block of North Choctaw Avenue. The victim reportedly told police she received a text message from a relative of Ogans, warning the victim to lock the doors because Ogans was on her way there.

The victim alleges before they could lock the door, Ogans arrived and forced herself through the door and attacked the victim. Ogans allegedly began breaking multiple items in the residence.

Officers entered the residence and reportedly found Ogans hiding in a closet and was arrested. As she was being escorted out, Ogans allegedly made additional threats against the victim and a minor child.