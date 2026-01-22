Posted: Jan 22, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2026 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Arkansas City, Kan. man is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

45-year-old Richard Smyer was charged on Thursday with possession of a stolen vehicle. Smyer also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked driver’s license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Smyer was pulled over in a Ford F-150 driving northbound on U.S. Highway 75. Smyer was allegedly driving 28 mph over the speed limit.

During the traffic stop, authorities allegedly discovered the VIN number on the vehicle was reported as stolen. Authorities allegedly searched Smyer and the vehicle, and allegedly located various drug paraphernalia used for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Smyer pleaded guilty in 2018 in Kay County to larceny of merchandise from a retailer and conspiracy.

Smyer will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.