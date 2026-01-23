Posted: Jan 23, 2026 2:12 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 2:12 AM

Tom Davis

The following facilities will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Bartlesville Public Library

Bartlesville Area History Museum

Boots Hollow Golf Club (Will also be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25)

City Hall (City Hall normally closes at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.)



Facilities could close earlier if weather conditions warrant. Follow City of Bartlesville GOV for updated information.