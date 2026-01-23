Posted: Jan 23, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have scheduled a meeting for Monday morning, however, they also called a meeting for Tuesday morning in the event Monday’s meeting is canceled due to the winter storm.

The agendas for both meetings are identical, with only one action item listed — a financial report from the Washington County District Attorney’s office. The commissioners are also expected to acknowledge the receipt of an agreement with OSU Extension services.

Both Monday and Tuesday meetings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.

If Monday’s meeting is held, Tuesday’s meeting will be canceled.