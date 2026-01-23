Posted: Jan 23, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2026 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

Winter weather is expected to impact northeast Oklahoma this weekend and Osage County is preparing for the worst. The latest report from the National Weather Service indicates parts of Osage County could get more than a foot of snow.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says trucks are filled with salt and plows are ready to take the streets when conditions warrant.

Roberts reccomends everyone staying home, but for those who do have to get out, he says it is important to give the sand trucks and snow plows plenty of room. Roberts also gives tips on how to stay warm safely in your house.