Posted: Jan 26, 2026 9:50 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 9:50 AM

Chase Almy

With Washington apparently also stuck inside and scrolling for something to do, Republican senators unveiled a bill this week aimed at blocking U.S. visas for foreign individuals accused of religious persecution or violence. The legislation would deny entry to anyone found to have directed or supported violations of religious freedom.

Among the backers is Oklahoma Senator James Lankford. Supporters say the bill sends a clear message: persecute people for their faith overseas, don’t expect a welcome in the U.S.

The measure now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it will sit, wait, and see if it generates more heat than the weather outside.