Nowata County News

Posted: Jan 26, 2026 9:51 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 9:51 AM

Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Winter Weather

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners held a short meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
 
The commissioners discussed improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Chairman Paul Crupper discussed a frozen pipe issue at the courthouse and a way to fix it.
 
The board also heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers. Summers said the county dodged a bullet.
 
According to the commissioners, parts of Lenapah were without power for approximately eight hours over the weekend.
 
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.

