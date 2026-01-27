Posted: Jan 27, 2026 9:33 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Did the Butler really do it? You are invited to experience a 1920's Radio Show where you'll have fun, sit back and make your own decision without participating in the mystery. Did we mention, "you'll simply have fun?"

Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary presents a live audience 1925 Radio Play on February 6, at 6pm at Hopestone Cancer Support Center in downtown Bartlesville. Food and cash bar is provided by Crossing 2nd. The funds raised will go Razia's Ray of Hope Foundation , a non-profit organization that provides Afghan girls nurturing, inspiring educational environments and essential resources and services to girls, women and their families.