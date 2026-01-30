Posted: Jan 30, 2026 9:40 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a light agenda for Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners are expected to approve a letter to Martin Blum regarding service to the Washington County Free Fair Board and acknowledge a letter from Gov. Kevin Stitt about workforce development.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to acknowledge a report from Washington County 4-H for their activities in 2025.

Since it is the first meeting of the month, the meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.