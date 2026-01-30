Posted: Jan 30, 2026 11:56 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will consider signing a resolution for the 2025 Osage County employee salary report. The Board will also consider re-bidding the replacement of the south end of the outdoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Several acknowledgments will also be made during Monday’s meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.