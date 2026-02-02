Posted: Feb 02, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

On Monday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave his final state of the state address. During his remarks, Stitt highlighted the accomplishments he and his team made during his last seven years in office.

The State Superintendent is a position voted on by the people. That seat is currently held by Lindel Fields, who used to be Superintendent at Tri County Tech. It is Stitt's belief that position should be handled differently moving forward.

Stitt said after travelling across the state for the last seven years, he has come to realize what the American dream means to Oklahomans.