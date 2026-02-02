Posted: Feb 02, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 3:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Ochelata man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

21-year-old Hunter Inman was charged on Monday with felony DUI and faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay taxes due to state.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 31, authorities performed a traffic stop on Inman for driving without a seatbelt. Inman’s vehicle allegedly did not display a license and did not have an operable taillight.

Authorities allegedly noticed multiple signs of alcoholic consumption and placed Inman under arrest.

Inman pleaded guilty in 2024 to misdemeanor DUI in Washington County.

Inman will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.