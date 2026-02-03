Posted: Feb 03, 2026 9:01 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Councilor Larry East was our guest on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday. Larry gave us a summation of Monday's City Council meeting which was highlighted by a presentation on updating the city’s land development regulations.

After that recap, Mr. East brough up a proposal for a contract for a water rate study. East said he thought there was some confusion that that city was proposing an increase in the rates. East said, "The city conducts this rate study every five years."

East said, "My first question was 'why do we need to do a rate study?' I mean, can we not see, oh, this meets our expenses or not?" He added, " There's a lot more involved with all the details of the various water processing, wastewater processing, and things that play into this."