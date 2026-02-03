Posted: Feb 03, 2026 3:10 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 3:10 PM

Brian McSweeney

The suspect in the theft of a Ramona ATM has been formally charged in Washington County District Court.

35-year-old Ronald Richards, of Channelview, Tex. was charged on Tuesday with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to the Ramona Police Department, in November 2024, Richards allegedly forcibly removed the outside doors of the ATM using a seatbelt, tow hooks and a chain. Richards allegedly stole approximately $38,000 from the ATM.

The 2004 Gray GMC Yukon that Richards was driving was allegedly stolen.

According to the Ramona Police Department, DNA swabs and a DeWalt drill recovered at the scene was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) received a positive link to Richards from the drill on June 10, 2025.

Harris County District Court in Texas issued a warrant on July 3, 2025. He was placed under arrest the same day.

Richards will appear in court again on March 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $20,000.