Posted: Feb 04, 2026 7:55 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 7:55 AM

Chase Almy

A new federal funding package signed into law includes provisions championed by Senator James Lankford (R-OK) aimed at lowering prescription drug costs by cracking down on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The law increases transparency, protects independent pharmacies, and ensures savings reach patients.

Lankford called it “a win for patients, pharmacies, and everyday budgets,” while the National Community Pharmacists Association said it’s the first major PBM reform in over 20 years. Key measures prevent PBM fees from being tied to drug prices, enforce fair Medicare pharmacy participation, and study how supply chain incentives drive up costs.

The law marks a significant step toward long-awaited reforms to make prescription drugs more affordable.