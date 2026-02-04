News
Tallgrass Storytellers: Lucky in Love
Just in time for Valenitnes, The Tallgrass Storytellers will perform "Lucky in Love"--Stories of all Kinds of Love---on Friday, February 13th at 7pm at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville.
Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stalling and Nancy Mathews said three ladies will be telling stories of love from around the world, love of family and friends and stories of love from other perspectives.
Admission to the show is free, but both suggest you come early and order a delicious meal from Crossing 2nd.
