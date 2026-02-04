Posted: Feb 04, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 4:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city officials are responding to concerns about public access to the city's financial records.

The issue came up at Monday's City Council meeting after a resident sent an email. Ward 2 Councilor Larry East explains the concern

Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger says the information is already public, but difficult to locate. Much of it is buried in lengthy audits and operating budgets that can run hundreds of pages.

Muninger says the city is exploring software that could allow residents to log in and view detailed financial transactions online — similar to seeing the city’s checkbook.

He says he encourages residents to visit with him about anything dealing with city finances.