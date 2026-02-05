Posted: Feb 05, 2026 9:57 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

There will be no contested races for municipal offices in Dewey or Ochelata, but three positions had no candidates file.

The filing period for the April 7 elections for Dewey City Council and Town of Ochelata Board of Trustees ended Wednesday.

For Dewey City Council, Ralph Stafford was the only candidate to file for mayor and Stanley Barron was the lone candidate to file for the Ward 3 seat. Ward 4 Councilor James Cook is unopposed. No candidates filed for open seats in Ward 1 or Ward 2. All are for three-year terms.

In Ochelata, Angela Scullawl filed for the one-year unexpired term on the Board of Trustees and Shane Foster filed for a three-year term. No candidates filed for the open position of Town Clerk.