Posted: Feb 05, 2026 10:52 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 10:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 confirms plans Thursday to relocate its Bartlesville Control Center to Tulsa as part of an operational consolidation, while also confirming the elimination of a limited number of positions in separate, unrelated workforce reductions.

According to a company spokesperson, the Bartlesville Control Center will be moved to Tulsa, where Phillips 66 already leases a fully built backup control center space. The decision was made to consolidate operations for cost and efficiency purposes while keeping the operation within Oklahoma.

Company officials say there are no planned job reductions associated with the control center relocation. All eligible employees affected by the move will be offered relocation opportunities.

In a separate decision, Phillips 66 confirmed that some positions within its Energy Research & Innovation and Information Technology departments have been eliminated. The reductions total fewer than 60 positions across the company. Bartlesville’s Research Center was among several locations impacted by the changes.

“Bartlesville has always played a critical role in our history and legacy. That is not changing,” the company said in a statement.

Phillips 66 says that the changes are part of broader efforts to align its organization with strategic priorities and create more efficient ways of working as the energy industry continues to evolve.

“As our industry changes, our entire organization, in every office, will need to continue to adapt to ensure Phillips 66 remains competitive,” the company said.