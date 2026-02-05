Posted: Feb 05, 2026 1:06 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 1:07 PM

Tom Davis

Love is in the air as Bartlesville Radio teams up with Osage Casino and area sponsors for the “Say It With a Song” Valentine’s promotion.

Listeners can enter daily for a chance to win tickets for two to a Skyline Concert of their choice at Osage Casino in Tulsa. Daily entries also qualify participants for the grand prize drawing.

The grand prize, to be awarded Friday, February 13, 2026, includes dinner for two at Sabores, a gift from McCoy Jewelers, a gift basket from Medical Lodges of Dewey, and a one-night stay at Osage Casino and Hotel. Entries are accepted daily by submitting a favorite love song through the contest form.