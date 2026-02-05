Posted: Feb 05, 2026 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 6:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School senior Harley Miller has been named the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month for January.

Miller is in her third year of the Medicine and Bioscience program at Tri-County Technology Center, where she has completed advanced science and math coursework and taken part in medical internships. She previously interned at a Bartlesville hospital and is currently working with Hope’s Pediatric Therapy

Miller plans to attend Coffeyville Community College on a cheerleading scholarship before transferring to pursue a degree in radiologic technology, with possible specialization in nuclear medicine. She is also active in the National Honor Society.

Miller says the recognition is rewarding and affirms her interest in a future career in the medical field.