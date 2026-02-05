BREAKING NEWS - Phillips 66 Confirms Slight Workforce Reduction, Relocation of Bartlesville Pipeline Control Center
Posted: Feb 05, 2026 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 6:55 PM
Oklahoma Union's Harley Miller Named January ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Union High School senior Harley Miller has been named the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month for January.
Miller is in her third year of the Medicine and Bioscience program at Tri-County Technology Center, where she has completed advanced science and math coursework and taken part in medical internships. She previously interned at a Bartlesville hospital and is currently working with Hope’s Pediatric Therapy.
Miller plans to attend Coffeyville Community College on a cheerleading scholarship before transferring to pursue a degree in radiologic technology, with possible specialization in nuclear medicine. She is also active in the National Honor Society.
Miller says the recognition is rewarding and affirms her interest in a future career in the medical field.
Miller and other outstanding high school seniors will be honored in May at the Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded. The ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Year will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
