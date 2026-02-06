Posted: Feb 06, 2026 6:10 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2026 6:10 AM

Chase Almy

If you needed a reminder that the early 2000s are now considered “classic,” Staind is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Break The Cycle with a full-scale tour in 2026. Yes, the album that dominated rock radio and every heartbreak mix CD is officially a quarter century old.

To mark the milestone, Staind is taking the Break The Cycle anniversary tour across the country starting this May and running through the fall. And because nostalgia apparently works better in bulk, they’re bringing along Seether, Hoobastank, and Hinder. Basically a traveling festival of early-2000s radio staples.

The tour makes its Oklahoma stop October 16th at the BOK Center in Tulsa, giving local fans a chance to relive the era when songs like “It’s Been Awhile,” “Outside,” and “Fade” were unavoidable. Break The Cycle wasn’t just a hit record, it was one of the defining rock albums of its time, pushing Staind into the mainstream and planting their sound all over the charts.

And if those band names sound familiar, they should. Staind, Seether, Hoobastank, and Hinder are all staples on 100.1 KYFM’s Flannel and Feedback Friday show, so this tour is basically the on-air playlist coming to life on one stage.

Now, 25 years later, the band is taking those songs back on the road, presumably to prove they still hit just as hard and to remind everyone that the album is old enough to rent a car.

Presale for the tour began Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with fans able to sign up at StaindOfficial.com for the presale code. Public on-sale starts Friday, February 6th at 10 a.m. local.

So if you’ve ever shouted along to “It’s Been Awhile” in your car like you were in a music video, October 16th in Tulsa is your chance to do it again, this time surrounded by thousands of people who apparently never threw away their old playlists.