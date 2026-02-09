Posted: Feb 09, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Wealth Management announces Jennifer Mullally has joined its team in Bartlesville, serving as a trust officer.

Mullally has over 28 years of professional experience, and most recently served as director of accounting and retiree support at McElroy & Associates for the past 18 years. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Langston University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to Arvest Wealth Management,” said Brandy Robles, regional trust manager – Bartlesville Region. “Her extensive experience in developing relationships with her customers and problem-solving to find the best solutions will make her a perfect fit on our trust team.”

Mullally grew up in Tulsa, has lived in Washington County for many years and recently moved to Bartlesville. She looks forward to getting involved in the community. In her free time, Mullally enjoys baking and decorating cakes professionally. She and her husband, Ryan, have six adult children between them. They both enjoy boating in the summer and traveling to tropical destinations in the winter.