Posted: Feb 09, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 10:05 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board also approved a State of Oklahoma Ad Valorem exemption for loss of revenue and additional homestead, and a second Ad Valorem exemption for loss of revenue regarding veterans and surviving spouses.

The board declared an item as surplus before approving a resolution to dispose the same item.