Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Two Avant Boys Die After Falling Through Ice in Osage County

News

Nowata County News

Posted: Feb 09, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 10:05 AM

Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Courthouse

Share on RSS

 

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
 
The commissioners discussed ongoing improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Chairman Paul Crupper discussed a revised quote for air conditioning units.
 
The board also approved a State of Oklahoma Ad Valorem exemption for loss of revenue and additional homestead, and a second Ad Valorem exemption for loss of revenue regarding veterans and surviving spouses.
 
The board declared an item as surplus before approving a resolution to dispose the same item.
 
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday of next week due to the President's Day holidy. Tuesday's meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, 228 N. Maple St.

« Back to News