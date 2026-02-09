Posted: Feb 09, 2026 10:49 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 11:14 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville voters will see five propositions on Tuesday's city election ballot. The questions represent three long-standing funding programs that have supported city services and development for decades.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, City Manager Mike Bailey, City Engineer Michah Siemers, and Bartlesville Development Authority President Chris Batchelder explained the the ballot includes three General Obligation (G.O.) Bond propositions, one quarter-cent Economic Development Sales Tax renewal, and one half-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax proposition. City officials emphasized that none of the taxes are permanent and that voters are asked to reauthorize them periodically.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the first three propositions on the ballot are General Obligation Bonds, which are funded through property taxes. The bonds are capped at 15 mills—just over 10 percent of a typical property tax bill—and represent the same level of taxation Bartlesville residents have paid for many years.

City Engineer Michah Seimers explained the Proposistions:

Proposition 1: Public Safety – $1.55 million

Funding under the public safety category would go toward replacing major fire apparatus, including a new fire truck. Approximately $1 million is designated for a large ladder or tower truck, equipment considered critical given Bartlesville’s unique infrastructure, including tall downtown buildings and large commercial structures such as Washington Park Mall.

Proposition 2: Streets and Bridges – $13.1 million

The largest of the G.O. Bond requests focuses on streets. While categorized as “streets and bridges,” no bridge projects are currently planned. Instead, the funding would cover approximately 12 miles of street improvements across the city. Project selection is guided by Bartlesville’s pavement condition model, which rates streets on a scale from zero to 100. The model is updated every five years and paired with citizen input through the Street and Traffic Committee to prioritize projects.

Proposition 3: Parks and Recreation – $2.85 million

The Parks and Recreation bond includes several projects, highlighted by $1.2 million for artificial turf at Price Field. City leaders say turf fields would significantly reduce rainouts for youth sports and tournaments, allowing play to resume more quickly after weather events.

BDA Presidendent Chris Batchelder noted the economic benefits tied to sports tourism, including hotel stays, restaurant visits, and local shopping, while also providing improved recreational opportunities for Bartlesville families.

Capital Improvement Sales Tax: $17 Million Investment

Proposition 5 on the ballot asks voters to approve a half-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax totaling $17 million. The funding would support citywide equipment and infrastructure needs beyond those covered by the G.O. Bonds.

Siemers said the projects include police and fire equipment, replacement of aging fleet vehicles, lift trucks for building maintenance, upgraded storm sirens, and new dump trucks and snow equipment. Approximately $7.3 million is allocated for heavy equipment replacement.

City Manager Mike Bailey described the storm siren upgrade as a major safety improvement, replacing a system that has been pieced together over the past 50 years with fewer, modern, and easier-to-maintain sirens.

BDA President Chris Batchelder presented the Economic Development Sales Tax Renewal saying the quarter-cent Economic Development Sales Tax, first approved in 1986, appears as a separate proposition. Batchelder said that voters have renewed the tax seven consecutive times, and city leaders are asking for another five-year renewal.

According to Batchelder, "Since the last election, Bartlesville has announced more than 400 new jobs—an average of about 80 per year—with additional projects still in discussion. Recent economic development successes include Blue Whale Materials, Lincoln Electric Products, expansions at MGM Casey Welding and Phillips Precision Machine, and continued growth at ABB." He added," A key goal of the program is workforce diversification, reducing reliance on a small number of major employers and creating long-term economic stability.

Batchelder also noted that the economic development tax also supports resident recruitment initiatives, visitor development, and tourism promotion. City leaders cited tourism’s estimated value of $175 to $200 per visitor and praised ongoing efforts to attract visitors, businesses, and new residents to Bartlesville.

Bailey, Siemers and Batchelder emphasized that the combined impact of these programs extends beyond infrastructure and equipment. Batchelder said, "New jobs bring families, housing demand, property tax growth, and increased local spending, creating a ripple effect throughout the community."

Bailey highlighted Bartlesville’s geographic location, political stability, and economic momentum as factors contributing to recent success, particularly in northeast Oklahoma.