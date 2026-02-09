Posted: Feb 09, 2026 11:15 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 11:15 AM

Chase Almy

Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl LX halftime show pulled in about 135.4 million viewers across TV and digital platforms Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA streamed its own “All-American” halftime show online, drawing roughly 4 to 6 million concurrent viewers at its peak.

So while one show had the kind of audience that stops the country in its tracks, the other pulled numbers closer to a decent cable rerun, proving that when given the choice, most viewers just left the channel exactly where it was.