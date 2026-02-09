Posted: Feb 09, 2026 12:53 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 12:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Public Information Officer for the Osage County Health Department, Scott Haywood, spoke at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting.

Haywood said some major changes will soon be coming to the Osage County Health Department. One such change Haywood talked about was the transition to an electronic health record. Haywood said this is a mandate from the State Legislature.

Haywood added it has been rolled out in other counties and is going well. He says the big change will be the way you go about making an appointment.