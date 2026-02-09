Posted: Feb 09, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 2:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.

29-year-old Tyeler Lagunas was charged on Monday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Lagunas posted a $1,000 bond in July 2025 on a larceny charge. Lagunas allegedly failed to appear for court in September 2025 and allegedly did not surrender himself within 30 days.

Lagunas will appear in court again on March 6 at 9 a.m. He posted a $4,000 bond.