Posted: Feb 09, 2026 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 3:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man previously convicted of rape is facing additional felony charges.

35-year-old Justin Moss was charged on Monday with failing to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a park as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Moss was allegedly living at a residence located within 2,000 feet of multiple parks. Doorbell camera footage allegedly located Moss’ vehicle in the driveway throughout the night on Feb. 3. Moss allegedly stated to authorities that he receives his mail from that address.

Moss pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in 2013 in Washington County. He was sentenced to 25 years with 12 years in the department of corrections.

Moss will appear in court again on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $30,000.