Posted: Feb 09, 2026 5:06 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 5:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will consider the appointment of two administrative positions during a meeting on Feb. 16.

Tiffany Holmes is being recommended to become the executive director of teaching and learning, and Michael Harp to become the executive director of student services and programs.

Holmes would fill the position vacated by LaDonna Chancellor when she transitions to superintendent, while Harp’s position is newly created as part of Chancellor’s district reorganization plan. This position replaces the executive director of technology and communications role, which will be vacated upon Granger Meador’s retirement on June 30.

Holmes began her career in Bartlesville Public Schools in 2007 as an elementary school teacher. She has taught both elementary and middle school at BPS, with a two-year break in 2016 when she taught fifth grade at Dewey Elementary School. In 2021, Holmes was named assistant principal at Ranch Heights Elementary, and in 2022 she was named principal at Hoover Elementary, where she will continue serving through the end of this school year. In 2025, Holmes was recognized as an Emerging Leader in Education by the Young Professionals of Bartlesville. Holmes earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Oklahoma State University and her Master of Education in Educational Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She and her husband, Bobby, live in Bartlesville with their son, Landry.

Harp began his career in the spring of 2011 as interim assistant band director at North Intermediate High School in Broken Arrow for one semester before becoming director of bands at McLoud Public Schools. In 2014, he moved to Carl Albert High School in the Midwest City-Del City School District, where he served as director of bands. Harp was named Teacher of the Year for the 2017-18 school year while at Carl Albert, and his bands earned OSSAA Band Directors’ Sweepstakes awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and he earned its Band Director Award in 2017. Harp joined Bartlesville Public Schools in 2018 as assistant principal at Bartlesville High School, and he was named principal in 2022. In 2024, he was recognized as an Emerging Leader in Education by the Young Professionals of Bartlesville. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Master of Education in Education Administration, Curriculum and Supervision.

The district will now begin the process of filling the principal positions that will be vacated as a result of these appointments, as well as an additional administrative opening for director of curriculum.