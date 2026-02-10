Posted: Feb 10, 2026 9:09 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 9:09 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville residents and nature enthusiasts now have a front-row seat to one of the area’s most majestic wildlife spectacles. The Sutton Avian Research Center, located near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has set up a live camera giving viewers a close-up look at a local bald eagle nest. The pair of adult eagles in the nest are expected to raise young again this year, following the successful hatching of two healthy eaglets last season.

According to the research center, bald eagles in Oklahoma can begin building nests as early as late September. A single eagle pair may construct multiple nests within the same territory, usually in tall trees. Each year, the pair lays one clutch of one to three eggs, with incubation starting in December or January and lasting about 33 days. The hatching process can take up to two days, making the emergence of the eaglets a closely watched event.

For those who want to witness the excitement firsthand, the Sutton Avian Research Center provides a live stream of the nest. This virtual window into the lives of these iconic birds offers a rare opportunity to observe bald eagle behavior, from nest building to the first flights of the season’s newest generation. To keep up with this exciting story, CLICK HERE