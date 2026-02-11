Posted: Feb 11, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation will hold a grand opening of a new elder nutrition site in Dewey on February 17th.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Prinicple Chief of Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr chuckled when he said, "We were kind of sneaky about it by having a soft opening." He added, "It began last week. We tried to keep it quiet, but I'll tell you what, if you talk a good free meal available to Cherokee elders, they're going to find out and they're going to show up and they did--about 100 of them!"

This site is at the Cherokee Cultural Community of Dewey at 700 East Durham Avenue in Dewey. Hoskin said, "It's free for any member of a federally recognized tribe if you're over 60. If you're not tribal or if you're under 60 and you're tribal, it's only $8. And I'm telling you, it's hard to find a good lunch for $8 these days, and we welcome everybody because it's all about community."

Hoskin said they are working to get program up to five days a week. Hoskin said, "Right now we're operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but we'll get it five days a week very soon."

.