Posted: Feb 11, 2026 10:43 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 10:43 AM

Tom Davis

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is announcing their "26 In 2026" campaign. The goal is to recruit and train 26 new additional CASA volunteer advocates during 2026. While 26 sounds like a simple number, the substantial impact that 26 additional volunteers can make in the lives of foster children can be generational.

What is the impact of 26 additional CASA volunteer advocates?

***26 additional volunteers available to be assigned to a child's case to advocate for and protect their right to safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to have a chance to grow up in a safe, permanent and loving home.

***46% increase to the total number of CASA volunteer advocates now currently available.

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is a nonprofit whose mission is to advance the welfare of northeast Oklahoma children through best interest child advocacy and family strengthening efforts that are individualized and culturally sensitive.

CASA recruits, trains and supports citizen volunteers who advocate for children birth thru 18 who have been removed from their home by the court because of suspected abuse and neglect and placed in foster care and who need a CASA volunteer advocate. Fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation to make sure a qualified, compassionate adult is there to fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

CASA volunteer advocates are ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things. They care about children and have volunteered their time and talent to be trained, background-checked, sworn-in by a judge and supervised by CASA staff to speak up in court for the best interest of abused and neglected children. Through their advocacy efforts, they provide hope, increased opportunity, consistency, and a better life for children and youth in the court’s care. They help end the cycle of abuse and neglect – making a difference in each child’s life and for generations to come.

Ideally, there would be one CASA volunteer advocate assigned to each child or case. During 2025, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma provide services to 160 children on 86 cases with 56 volunteers.

CASA daily faces the challenges of recruiting and training enough new additional CASA volunteer advocates to ensure every child living in foster care has an advocate available to be assigned to their case. Then raising the financial support needed so services can be provided to every child needing them. It costs $500 to recruit and train a new CASA volunteer advocate and another $2,000 to provide a volunteer with a child for a year. This figure is based on costs associated with providing a CASA program.

The total cost to accomplish the "26 In 2026" goal is $65,000. In addition to applying for grants to help raise the money to reach our goal, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma has set up a Zeffy fundraising page where people can go to make a donation by utilizing the QR code below or it can be found at www.casaneok.org. We have set a goal of $13,000 of the total costs to be raised with public support. Zeffy helps millions of nonprofits with a simple, no fee service platform. 100% of all donations receive through Zeffy go directly to our nonprofit.

"We invite everyone to help us reach our "26 In 2026" goal and make a substantial impact in a child's life for generations to come. You can sign up today to join our next training class by going to www.casaneok.org or calling the CASA office at 918-923-7276 and become a member of the 26 new CASA volunteer advocates or make a financial donation," said Emily Bowling, Executive Director, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma.

Together we help change a child's life for the better by achieving "26 In 2026"!