Posted: Feb 11, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce hosted the first lunch and learn series of 2026 and Bluesky Bank was the presenting sponsor. Managing Director of Treasury Management, Jessie Marksberry touched on many subjects geared toward businesses. These included check fraud, identity protection and common scams.

Marksberry talks about how scammers try to target businesses through both email and text.

For a time, Marksberry believed the times of using checks might phase out. She said that isn't the case and check fraud is a major concern for businesses. Marksberry details what can be done to protect businesses from being a victim of check fraud.

Marksberry said banks offer businesses Positive Pay, a product that ensures you are paying the correct the clients the correct amount.