Posted: Feb 11, 2026 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 4:56 PM
Hominy Man Found Guilty on 1st Degree Rape Charge
Ty Loftis
After a lengthy investigation and several continuations, a Hominy man has been found guilty on first degree rape charges. An Osage County jury found Gideon Goodeagle guilty of the charges on Tuesday and recommended a life in prison sentence. Formal sentencing will take place next month.
According to a post on the Hominy Police Department Facebook page, in June 2022, Goodeagle committed the acts and fled to Missouri. A warrant was obtained and they were able to track his phone to a hotel in Springfield. Goodeagle posted a $75,000 bond, but was taken back into police custody following Tuesday's guilty verdict.
The Hominy Police Department thanks the U.S. Marshal's Service, Missouri Highway Patrol, Osage Nation Police Department and the Osage County District Attorney's Office for making the conviction possible.
