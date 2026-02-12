Posted: Feb 12, 2026 6:22 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 6:25 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 16, and Monday residential trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 18, due to the Presidents' Day holiday.

Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, for collection during the holiday week. The recycling center will also be closed.