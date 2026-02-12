Posted: Feb 12, 2026 6:31 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 6:31 AM

Tom Davis / City Beat

Replenysh will end its agreement with the City effective April 30. Replenysh is the company that has operated the City-owned Recycle Center since 2021.

According to a report in The City of Bartlesville's City Beat publication,City Manager Mike Bailey says the move is prompting City staff to begin looking at alternative options to keep the center open in the future.

“We were notified recently that our agreement with Replenysh, which has been operating our recycling drop-off center for the past several years, is coming to a close,” Bailey said. "Replenysh was able to operate the center at no cost to the City because they had special contracts with major bottlers and other consumers of recycled material. Those contracts are expiring and, as such, they will be withdrawing from our center.”

Bailey said the company has tentatively agreed to continue operating the center through April. He said the City will likely issue a Request for Proposals in an attempt to contract with another independent company to operate the center.