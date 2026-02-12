The shade canopy at Civitan Park is now scheduled for installation in April, nearly a year after the original structure was damaged by a tornado in May 2025. City officials say replacement quotes were requested in June and the new canopy was ordered in July. The first shipment arrived in November, but installation was delayed after the wrong connectors were sent. A corrected shipment arrived in December, and staff chose to wait until spring to avoid potential severe weather damage.

The replacement will again be a fabric canopy. City staff looked into a steel option, but a retrofit was estimated to cost more than $330,000. Without funding for that price, officials opted to move forward with the more affordable fabric structure.