Posted: Feb 12, 2026 9:36 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police have written a letter to City Council members in support of the city’s use of Flock automated license plate readers for law enforcement.

In the letter dated Wednesday, FOP President Brandon Meyer and Vice President Cody Lemmons say the use of the cameras “have proven invaluable in helping law enforcement.”

The letter continues with a claim the cameras are not surveillance tools to monitor law-abiding citizens, but to assist in investigations for crimes and cases dealing with missing or endangered persons.

The issue of Flock’s security protocols came up during a January City Council meeting, where Ward 4 City Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick pointed out recent news stories where livestreams of some license plate readers were available to anyone who had the links without needing to use a secure login.

The council may soon make a decision on the city’s continued use of the cameras. Currently, there are 10 automated license plate readers installed in Bartlesville. The cameras were approved by City Council in 2024.