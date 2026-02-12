Posted: Feb 12, 2026 10:47 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

State Senator Bill Coleman has passed legislation through the Senate Public Safety Committee that would impact those facing multiple DUI charges.

The Senate Bill would allow multiple DUIs to be prosecuted as a felony as opposed to multiple misdemeanors. If this bill were signed into law, prosecutors would be able to consolidate all misdemeanor DUI offenses into a felony charge, which faces a stiffer penalty. Coleman had the following to say on the proposed bill:

“Right now, someone can rack up multiple DUI misdemeanors before their first case is ever resolved. This bill allows the judicial system to respond appropriately to repeat offenders and impose stronger penalties where they are clearly warranted.”

A misdemeanor DUI charge carries up to a year in prison. A felony DUI offense could land a person in prison for up to seven years.