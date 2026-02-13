Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 13, 2026

Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Tuesday

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning due to the President’s Day holiday.

According to an agenda, the commissioners have a fairly light meeting with some standard approvals necessary on reports. Additionally, the commissioners will discuss new homestead exemptions for some taxpayers during 2025.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.


