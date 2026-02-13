News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 13, 2026 9:15 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 9:15 AM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Tuesday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning due to the President’s Day holiday.
According to an agenda, the commissioners have a fairly light meeting with some standard approvals necessary on reports. Additionally, the commissioners will discuss new homestead exemptions for some taxpayers during 2025.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
