Posted: Feb 13, 2026 9:15 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning due to the President’s Day holiday.

According to an agenda, the commissioners have a fairly light meeting with some standard approvals necessary on reports. Additionally, the commissioners will discuss new homestead exemptions for some taxpayers during 2025.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.