Posted: Feb 13, 2026 11:43 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 11:50 AM

Tom Davis

Kieran Andrews has been named the grand prize winner our “Say It With A Song” contest. Andrews selected the song “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs and shared that the couple has been together 14 years and married for nine.

The grand prize package included dinner for two at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, a sterling silver diamond heart pendant and chain from McCoy Jewlers, a gift basket from Medicalodges of Dewey, a sweetheart bundle American Heritage Beff, a $50 gift certificate to Oklahoma security Professionals, a 24-karat rose from Windle Rock and Jewelry, and a one-night stay at the Osage Casino Hotel.